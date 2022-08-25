SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said it is looking for an “at-risk” missing teen.

The police department describes Ameerah Shotewell, 16, as being 5’2″, thin, with braided hair.

According to the police department, Shotewell was last seen leaving a residence on Del Paso Boulevard wearing all black clothing.

Police said she may be in the Rosemont area of Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department asks that anyone with information on Shotewell contact them at 916-808-5471.