(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department, with the help of the California Highway Patrol and Elk Grove Police Department, successfully shut down a sideshow that was traveling through the city and county on Sunday night.

In a social media post, Sacramento PD shared the statistics of its shutdown.

According to law enforcement, over 100 cars were involved in the sideshow, nine were towed, 17 citations were handed out, two vehicles were pursued and three arrests were made in total.

Sacramento PD wrote, “The Sacramento Police Department remains committed to a zero-tolerance policy regarding these events and would like to remind the public that participation in sideshow events can result in vehicles being impounded and can lead to fines and penalties up to and including a suspended license.”