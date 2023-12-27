(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Police Department recently conducted a “one-day blitz operation” at the Arden Fair Mall to combat retail theft during the holidays.

In a social media post, the department said it recovered $2,400 in stolen merchandise, made three felony arrests, and administered over 10 charges relating to theft during the operation.

“The collaboration with Arden Fair Mall security and their staff was essential to the success of this operation. Together we share a unified goal of protecting our community members and businesses throughout this holiday season,” the post read.

The announcement comes a little over a week after the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office executed “Operation Bad Elf,” which led to over $40,000 worth of stolen merchandise being recovered from multiple retailers.

It also comes after Gavin Newsom recently said that California Highway Patrol taskforces assembled to stop retail theft had a “record-breaking year” and were preparing for a “holiday blitz.”