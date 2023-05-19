(KTXL) — Sacramento Police went to John F. Kennedy High School Friday morning to investigate an allegation that an employee sexually assaulted a student.

Police said officers went to the school just after 10:30 a.m. after they received a report that an employee sexually assaulted a student.

A preliminary investigation was conducted, and police said the case was then immediately forwarded to detectives from their Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit.

No one has been arrested, and detectives are still investigating the report.

Police did not say who made the report, and no other information was released.