(KTXL) — Sacramento Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old in central Sacramento on Tuesday, according to police.

At 7:37 a.m., fire crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of 30th street, where they began administering CPR to the child.

Emergency personnel took the child to a nearby hospital, where the child was pronounced deceased, fire officials said.

