SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said it recently learned information about someone who was illegally making and distributing guns in the city.

According to police, they learned, through evidence, that the person was selling guns, including ones they made, along with suppressors. Once they learned what was going on, police turned the investigation over to the Sacramento area Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives task force.

On Oct. 12, Sacramento officers and ATF agents served a search warrant together at the person’s home. At the home, they reportedly found evidence weapons were being made, finished guns and an item to make a handgun fully automatic.

Sacramento Police said the investigation highlights the collaboration between the ATF and the department. The recent collaboration was also part of the “long-term investigations into illegal gun manufacturing, including ‘ghost guns.’”