(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Police Department said it is currently investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred near Bellview Park.

Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the 2900 block of Connie Drive and located an adult male suffering from “at least one” stab wound, officials said.

Medical personnel declared the man dead once they responded to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation as detectives work to process and canvass the scene.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this

investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.