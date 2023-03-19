(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred in South Sacramento Sunday morning.

According to the police department, around 6 a.m. officers received reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car near Franklin Boulevard and 26th Avenue. When they arrived on the scene they found a man with serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

According to police, the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene.

Police said that Franklin Boulevard is closed between 26th and 27th avenues in both directions while they investigate the incident.