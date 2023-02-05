(KTXL) — Officers from the Sacramento Police Department are investigating a homicide near North Natomas, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

— Video Above: Winter storm hits the Sierra

Police said that officers were investigating in the 1800 block of Club Center Drive Sunday morning.

According to police, when officers arrived on the scene they found a man that had “at least one life-threatening stab wound.”

The man was then taken to a local hospital for treatment, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said that one suspect was detained at the scene.

There is no further information at this time.