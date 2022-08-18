SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office made several arrests resulting from seven independent human trafficking investigations.

The operation began in the first two weeks of August with the goal of combatting juvenile sex trafficking, according to police.

Police said that they made two felony arrests for human trafficking offenses that resulted in five newly-opened human trafficking investigations with arrests pending.

Police also said that the investigation led to two gun arrests, two felony vehicle pursuit arrests, two misdemeanor sex buyer arrests, one narcotics arrest, one felony warrant arrest and one misdemeanor probation violation.

Twenty outreach opportunities were also provided to human trafficking victims, according to police.