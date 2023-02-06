UPDATE FEB. 6 1 P.M.: Sacramento Police advised that the missing teenager had been ‘safely located.’

(KTXL) — Sacramento Police are asking for the community’s help in locating a teenager that went missing in early February.

On Feb. 3, police announced that they are searching for 13-year-old Kylie Vang, who is described as being of Asian descent, measuring 5’03” and weighing 120 pounds.

Vang was last seen in the 7000 block of Vallecitos Dr. and was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, ripped jeans and red Crocs.

Police ask anyone with information about Vang to call 916-808-5471.