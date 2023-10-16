(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Police are asking the community for help finding a teenager who has been missing since Saturday morning.

Police say 15-year-old Kaori Robinson was last seen in the area of Ivy St. and Roanoke Ave., in the East Del Paso Heights neighborhood.

She is described as measuring 4 feet 10 inches, weighing 110 lbs., and having black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was wearing a dark gray crop top, blue jeans and gray New Balance shoes.

Officials ask anyone with information about Kaori Robinson to call 916-808-5471.