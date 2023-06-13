(KTXL) — Sacramento Police said officers seized dozens of pounds of marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms and guns during a search at an illegal dispensary.

The search warrant was issued after officers investigated someone who was believed to be operating an illegal marijuana dispensary out of a residence.

According to police, they seized 3 lbs. of psilocybin (mushrooms), 160 lbs. of marijuana, three guns and two sets of body armor.

They also seized dozens of marijuana products and mushroom products.

Sacramento Police said officers arrested the suspect on several felonies in connection to the case.