SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen on Aug. 22nd.

Angela Ustimchuk was last seen near Martin Luther King Boulevard and 21st Avenue in Sacramento. She was wearing Nike gray sweatpants, dark gray sweatpants, and dark gray Puma slides. According to the missing poster, she had a high bun ponytail and the bottom half of her hair was dyed pink. She has braces and is approximately 5’4” and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Ustimchuk’s whereabouts should contact the Sacramento Police Department at (916)-808-0650.