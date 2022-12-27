(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is looking for 13-year-old Jayda Brown, who is at risk due to medical conditions.

She was last seen near Oracle Court in South Sacramento around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, wearing a gray crew neck sweatshirt with “Champion” written on the front in blue writing. She was also wearing blue, distressed jeans.

Police said she was last seen wearing the clothes in the photo on the left but that she did not have a bike.

Brown is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with a thin build and long curly brown hair.

Police said she may be in the area of Mack Road and Franklin Boulevard.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call police.