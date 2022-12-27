(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is looking for 13-year-old Jayda Brown, who is at risk due to medical conditions.
She was last seen near Oracle Court in South Sacramento around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, wearing a gray crew neck sweatshirt with “Champion” written on the front in blue writing. She was also wearing blue, distressed jeans.
Brown is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with a thin build and long curly brown hair.
Police said she may be in the area of Mack Road and Franklin Boulevard.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call police.