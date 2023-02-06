UPDATE Feb. 6 1:10 p.m.: One day after being reported missing, a woman has been ‘safely located,’ Sacramento Police said.

The Sacramento Police Department announced on Feb. 5 that they were searching for a missing woman considered ‘at-risk’ who has been missing since Sunday, Feb. 5.

According to police, 23-year-old Idazwia Wilson is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

Wilson is described as a Black woman, is 6’02” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds, according to police.

Wilson was last seen in the 6000 block of Valley High Drive wearing a blue zip-up jacket with pink pajama pants and pink Nike slip-on shoes.

Police ask anyone with information about Wilson to call 916-808-5471.