(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said it is looking for a suspect who is believed to be involved in a kidnapping and domestic violence case.

Marvin Holloway Jr., 39, had possibly barricaded himself inside a home on the 3800 block of Kern Street, according to authorities.

The department said it has located the victim, who is safe and not seriously injured.

Holloway Jr. also has a separate active felony warrant for stalking, which is unrelated to this case.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.