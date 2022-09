SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Departments South Gang Enforcement team seized several pounds of narcotics on Wednesday, according to the police department.

Police said that multiple search warrants were carried out that resulted in the seizure of 10 kilograms of cocaine, 20 pounds of methamphetamine, cannabis and evidence of narcotics sales.

One person was arrested for multiple narcotics and violations, according to police.