(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Police Department said officers are on the scene of a shooting that involved officers on the 3800 block of 24th Street, the agency said on social media.

The area is between Hughes Stadium at Sacramento City College and a Sacramento Regional Transit light rail station.

It’s unclear if any official classes or activities were being held on the college campus, but an online calendar says that final exams for the summer semester were held during the first days of August.

Police are advising the public to seek alternative routes as traffic will be impacted, and that no officers were injured.

Sacramento Regional Transit reported at 5:54 p.m. that the Blue Line is affected due to police activity at the City College light rail station. The City College station is closed and a bus bridge stop is at 24th Street and Sutterville Road. The bus bridge is in effect from Broadway to the 47th Avenue Station.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they come in.