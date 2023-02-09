(KTXL) — A shooting involving police occurred in North Sacramento Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
The shooting happened near El Camino Avenue and Cantalier Street, police said in a tweet shared at 10 a.m. The area is near the intersection of El Camino Ave. and Del Paso Blvd.
The Sacramento Fire Department told FOX 40 News that a fire crew was on its way to a vehicle crash when it was flagged down by Sacramento Police.
The fire crew arrived at the scene of the shooting around 9:49 a.m.
Sacramento Police said that several roadways are closed and they ask the public to avoid the area.
