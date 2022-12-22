SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In an attempt to prevent drivers from driving under the influence, the Sacramento Police Department will have extra officers on duty for the rest of the holiday season through New Year’s Day.

According to the police department, the extra officers will be looking for drivers who appear to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, across the country in 2020, nearly one person was killed every 45 minutes in accidents that involved someone who was driving under the influence, amounting to more than 11,000 people.

The Citrus Heights Police Department is encouraging those who are going out this holiday season to “go safely” by designating a driver who will stay sober throughout the night or schedule a ride.