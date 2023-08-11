(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Police Department announced that it will host a DUI checkpoint Friday, August 11.

During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, police say.

Police said the checkpoint will be held near Freeport Blvd. and 35th Avenue between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests, police said.

The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired, officials reported on Thursday.

“The Sacramento Police Department is committed to keeping the traveling public safe, and reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol,” police said in a recent press release.

“Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or ‘operating heavy machinery,’ which includes driving a car,” the release said.

Officials added, “While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.”

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license, according to the Sacramento Police Department.