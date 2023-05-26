(KTXL) — Sacramento Police said officers will be holding a DUI checkpoint in Midtown on Friday night.

The location of the checkpoint was chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests in the area. According to police, Friday’s checkpoint is near 21st Street and Capitol Avenue.

Officers will be at the location from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

“The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired,” police said.

With Memorial Day weekend starting on Friday, other law enforcement agencies will also be on alert.

According to the California Highway Patrol, they will begin their Maximum Enforcement Period statewide at about 6 p.m.

Officers will be on alert for drunken and distracted drivers, while also being on the lookout for people who are speeding or not wearing seatbelts.

First-time offenses for driving under the influence can result in suspended licenses and thousands of dollars in fines.