SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department will be hosting a prescription drug take-back program on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The event is part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, where residents can turn in unneeded medication to be disposed of safely.

The buyback will be located at the Public Safety Center at 5770 Freeport Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, any unused medication can be dropped off “including tablets, capsules, patches, liquids with tape around the cap, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.”

According to the DEA, the National Prescription Drug Take Back reflects the DEA’s “commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.”