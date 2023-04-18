(KTXL) — Sacramento Police will be holding a Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

Residents who need to dispose of any medication they are no longer taking can drop it off at the Public Safety Center, 5770 Freeport Boulevard.

Tablets, capsules, patches, liquids with tape around the cap, and other solid forms of prescription drugs will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Police said they will also accept vaping devices and cartridges, as long as the lithium batteries are taken out. Officers, however, will not be accepting intravenous solutions, syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

“Clearing out unused medicine helps keeps households and the community safe,” police said.

The event will be held along with the Drug Enforcement Administration.