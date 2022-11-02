SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department announced it would investigate the fatal collision between a motorcycle and a police vehicle that occurred Monday night.

The Sacramento Police Department said an officer responding to a felony in progress and a motorcyclist collided near May Street and Bell Avenue around 8 p.m.

The motorcyclist, Denzil Broadhurst, 61, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said the officer’s vehicle did not have its emergency lights or siren activated.

“Fatal vehicle collision investigations are completed by the Sacramento Police Department’s Major Collision Investigations Unit,” the police department said. “Due to the fact an on-duty Sacramento Police Officer was involved in this collision an additional internal administrative review will also be completed.”

The police department said the findings would be given to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office for review.