WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A West Sacramento woman plead guilty on Tuesday to theft of mail by a Postal Service employee and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the United States Department of Justice.

From October 2018 to February 2019, Shabina Debbie, 54, stole items from mail that “had been entrusted to her in the course of her duties” while working for the United States Postal Service, according to the Department of Justice.

Three pounds of marijuana was in one of the packages Debbie stole, according to the DOJ, and she forfeited over $125,000 in cash that was discovered in her home during a warranted search.

On March 14, 2023, Debbie will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez and is facing a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.