(KTXL) — As LGBT Pride Month approaches, there are announced festivities that’ll take place in Sacramento.

Sacramento Pride will take place on June 10 and 11 at Capitol Mall with live music performances and a pride march. The two-day event is produced by the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.

•Video Above: Pride banners go up in Midtown Sacramento

Last year’s event was the first time since 2020 that participants attended the march in person, as COVID-19 forced the annual event to go remote.

Rebecca Black has been announced as the festival’s headlining act with other featured performers scheduled including Bronze Avery, Siena Liggins, Brain Falduto, Plastique Tiara, Naomi Smalls, Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Jake Fynn.

Local Sacramento talent will also perform at the festival and those who are interested in performing can apply on the event’s website.

According to the event’s website, here is the Sacramento Pride Festival schedule:

Saturday, June 10

12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Mall

Featured performers

•Rebecca Black (headliner)

•Bronze Avery

•Brain Falduto

•Leonardo Martinez

•Local Sacramento talent

Sunday, June 11

Pride march

Begins at 11 a.m.

Route begins at Southside Park and ends at Capitol Mall

Festival occurs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Featured performers

•Siena Liggins

•Jakk Fynn

•Mistress Isabelle

•Naomi Smalls

•Plastique Tiara

How much are tickets?

The pride march is free and open to the public, but tickets are required for the festival.

Festival tickets are available online with general admission weekend passes at $25. Children from ages 13 to 17 can get in for $18.

Admission for a single day is $15 for adults while it’ll be $10 for children 13 to 17 years old. A VIP weekend pass is $150.