(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Public Library said it bought two electric vans to serve as mobile libraries.

According to the library, the new vehicles replace 25-year-old diesel vans.

“We were long overdue for a change,” Sacramento Public Library Deputy Director Cathy Crosthwaite said. “The average bookmobile’s lifespan is 10-15 years.”

The library said its bookmobile program dates back to 1948 and last year “made nearly 800 visits circulating 35,800 materials… .”

In addition to books, vans offer DVDs, audiobooks and Wi-Fi hotspot devices.

According to the library, the bookmobiles have two regular routes: a family route which visits apartment complexes and other affordable housing communities, and a senior route that takes them to 40 retirement communities, assisted living centers, and mobile home parks.

The library said the bookmobile is also planned to show up at the following places:

The bookmobile is also available to be invited to events through the Sacramento Public Library website.