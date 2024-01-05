(FOX40.COM) — Do you have any old prom dresses or prom accessories that you don’t need anymore? The Sacramento Public Library is having a drive during January to collect these and later distribute them for free to Sacramento students.

The library’s Prom Drive runs until Jan. 31 and seeks to help students attend prom without having to spend so much money.

Here’s what library staff is looking for during the Prom Drive:

•gently used dresses, suits, shoes

•accessories (bags, purses, jewelry, bowties, ties and other items)

•all sizes are welcome, including extended and plus-sized attire and accessories

*The library asks that items be free of holes, statins, rips and tears

Where can I donate to the Prom Drive?

The library has 30 locations across Sacramento County, including as far south as Isleton and Galt, and as far north as Rio Linda, Antelope and Orangevale. All locations will accept the donated items.

You can find the library’s map with addresses and hours at this link.

When can teenagers pick up items from the Prom Drive?

With proms traditionally held in the spring, the library is planning multiple days across various locations for teens to pick up the items.

As of the first week of January, the following dates and locations are already listed.

•March 7 at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Library, at 3 p.m.

•March 8 at the Elk Grove Library, from 2-5 p.m.

•March 16 at the Walnut Grove Library, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

•March 21 at the North Natomas Library, from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

•March 23 at the Sylvan Oaks Library, from 3 – 5 p.m.

•April 6 at the Colonial Heights Library, from 12-3 p.m.

•April 6 at the South Natomas Library, from 1-3 p.m.

•April 13 at the Arcade Library, from 12-4 p.m.

More dates and locations will be announced, and the library advises people to keep an eye on this link for updated information.

What else should I know about the Prom Drive?

The library says teenagers can keep the items they select at the giveaways, and they can try them on at the locations, but are advised to wear under-clothing, such as undershirts, sports bras, and leotards to make it easy to change.

Teens are also asked to not wear makeup so that it does not pass onto the items.

Although parents can attend and select items, the library says its intention is for teens to select their items.