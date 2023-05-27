(KTXL) — The city of Sacramento has several neighborhood pools that residents can use to cool off during a hot day.

Admission to the pools is $2 for children and $4 for adults, although the majority of the pools won’t be open until June, and each one has its own hours of operation.

Sacramento also has the North Natomas Aquatics Complex, at 2601 New Market Drive. Beginning on May 27, it will be open Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission at the complex is $7 for people 18 and over, $5 for children between 2 and 17, and free for children under 2.

For those who visit the pools and complex, a swim test is required in order to go to an area of the pool that is up to chest length for the swimmer.

“A patron must submerge their head under water, surface, and then immediately swim the width of the pool (15 yards) on their front while comfortably maintaining forward movement without touching the bottom or sides of the pool,” the city said.

Anyone who doesn’t pass the swim test won’t be allowed into the deeper parts of the pool or be allowed to stand on stairs or structures near that part of the pool.

Here is a list of the parks that have pools in Sacramento.

North Sacramento

Doyle Pool – 2827 Mendel Way in Northgate Park June 9 – August 16

Johnston Pool- 231 Eleanor Avenue next to the Johnston Community Center June 11 – August 17

Robertson Play Pool – 3525 Norwood Avenue behind the Robertson Community Center June 11 – August 17



Central Area

Clunie Pool – 601 Alhambra Boulevard in McKinley Park May 27 – June 16

Glen Hall Pool – 5201 Carlson Drive in Glenn Hall Park June 17 – August 19

Oki Pool – 2715 Wisseman Drive in Oki Park June 18 – August 20

Southside Pool – 2107 6th Street in Southside Park Closed in 2023. Nearby pools are McClatchy and Clunie pools

Tahoe Pool – 3501 59th Street in Tahoe Park June 17 – Sept 4

Bertha Henschel Play Pool – 160 45th Street in Bertha Henschel June 17 – August 19



South Area

Cabrillo Pool – 1648 65th Avenue June 17 – August 20

George Sim Pool – 6207 Logan Way connected to Sim Community Center June 17 – August 20

Mangan Pool – 2140 34th Avenue in Mangan Park June 18 – August 20

McClatchy Pool – 3500 5th Avenue in McClatchy Park June 18 – August 20

Pannell Meadowview Pool – 2450 Meadowview Road connected to Community Center June 17 – Sept 4

Colonial Play Pool – 53rd Street and 19th Avenue at Colonial Park June 17 – August 20

William Land Park Play Pool -13th Street and 13th Avenue at Land Park Playground June 18 – August 20

