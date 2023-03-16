(KTXL) — Sacramento will receive 350 small homes as part of an effort by Gov. Gavin Newsom to reduce homelessness in the state and help people move out of encampments.

The governor’s administration announced $1 billion in state funding and a combined 1,200 tiny homes across California.

Along with Sacramento’s 350 tiny homes, Los Angeles will get 500 homes, San Jose will get 200 and San Diego County will get 150.

According to the governor’s office, the state will provide the tiny homes and pay for their installation.

Local governments will own the units and provide all the services to people living in them.

The governor’s office didn’t say where the tiny homes in Sacramento will be located, but local governments will be responsible for choosing their placement.

To help install the tiny homes, the governor said he’s calling on the California National Guard to assist.

“In California, we are using every tool in our toolbox — including the largest-ever deployment of small homes in the state — to move people out of encampments and into housing,” Newsom said in a statement.

“The crisis of homelessness will never be solved without first solving the crisis of housing — the two issues are inextricably linked. We are tackling this issue at the root of the problem by addressing the need to create more housing, faster in California.”

Homelessness in Sacramento County

According to a 2022 report from Sacramento Steps Forward, there are 9,278 individuals experiencing homelessness in Sacramento County, a 67% increase from 2019.

The report came from the point-in-time count, which is normally conducted every two years, but was postponed a year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 point-in-time count found that 72% of the unhoused population was living in tents, cars or otherwise unsheltered.

According to the report, 28% of the unhoused population were either living in emergency shelters, hotel/motel programs or transitional housing.

Measure O in Sacramento

On the November 2022 ballot, voters approved Measure O, also known as the “Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act.”

The measure allows Sacramento city officials to provide more shelters for its unhoused residents, but at the same time bans homeless encampments if there are enough spaces at existing shelters.

Before enforcement begins on “unlawful encampments,” the city will be required to offer an available shelter space or allow an unhoused person to voluntarily move from public property.

If that person refuses to leave, then they could be charged with a misdemeanor.