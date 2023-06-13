(KTXL) — Thousands of forums on the online message board Reddit went dark on Monday including the Sacramento page to protest the site’s plan to charge third-party developers.

According to a message on the Sacramento community forum, the subreddit is private until Wednesday and “only approved members can view and take part in discussions.”

Users who try to log onto the Sacramento community forum will be greeted with the following message:

“r/Sacramento is private until June 14th due to Reddit decisions related to third party platforms and content management.”

Other local subreddit pages for Roseville, Davis, Yuba City and the Sacramento Kings fan forum were still viewable on Tuesday.

The voluntary blackouts across the site are set for 48 hours, restricting some of the site’s largest communities to be not publicly viewable.

The protests occurred over the outrage of fees for Reddit’s application programming interface, which impose charges on third-party developers.

“Expansive access to data has impact and costs involved; we spend multi-millions of dollars on hosting fees and Reddit needs to be fairly paid to continue supporting high-usage third-party apps,” Reddit spokesperson Tim Rathschmidt told The Hill. “Our pricing is based on usage levels that we measure to be comparable to our own costs.”

According to The Hill, Reddit outages peaked around 10:30 a.m., but the site appeared to be running again within an hour.

“A significant number of subreddits shifting private caused some expected stability issues, and we’ve been working on resolving the anticipated issue,” Rathscmidt told The Hill.