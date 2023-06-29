(KTXL) — The Sacramento region officially has its first Spare the Air alert of the year, as unhealthy air quality is expected to hit to the area with triple-digit temperatures this weekend.

The Spare the Air alert is issued for Friday, as the Sacramento area is expected to have an Air Quality Index of 133, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to the Spare The Air website.

•Video Above: Heat risk impacting Sacramento region

On Thursday, the AQI was at 105, which was considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

In 2022, the first Spare the Air alert for the Sacramento region happened in mid-August.

Spare The Air in the Sacramento region includes the Sacramento Metropolitan, El Dorado, Feather River, Placer and Yolo-Solano air districts.

“Exposure to high air pollution levels can cause immediate and severe health issues including respiratory illness, heart and lung stress, and damaged respiratory cells,” the Sacramento Region Spare The Air website reads.

According to Spare the Air, people who are considered vulnerable to higher air pollution are children, pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals with heart or lung conditions, such as asthma.

Spare the Air asks those who live in the Sacramento area to reduce air pollution by teleworking, using public transit, driving a hybrid or electric vehicle, walk, bike or ride a scooter.

Officials said an upper-level high pressure system was building across Northern California on Thursday, reducing atmospheric mixing.

Sunny skies and temperatures near triple digits will enhance the ozone production, while periods of “light westerly winds will hinder dispersion,” according to Spare the Air.