(KTXL) — On Saturday, the Sacramento Regional Transit will be honoring Rosa Parks.

SacRT will be “reserving” a seat on all of the SacRT buses on Saturday

Riders can also ride the SacRT Light Rail for free to the California Rosa Parks Day from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the California State Capitol Grounds.

SacRT said that on her birthday they salute “Rosa Parks whose courageous act made a seat available for everyone.”

In 1955, Rosa Parks refused to give her seat on a bus to a white man in Montgomery, Alabama. She was a catalyst for the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s. The Black community in Montgomery then started the Montgomery Bus Boycott which lasted for over a year.