SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Regional Transit announced on Wednesday that light rail trains will be running at slower speeds due to the extreme heat.

Regional Transit said the heat is having a “major impact” on the trains and speeds will be reduced to conserve power and reduce impact on tracks and overhead wires.

Riders were also told to expect single car trains to also help reduce the impact from the heat as well as power consumption.

For updated train condition and schedules use the Alert SacRT app.