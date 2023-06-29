(KTXL) — With the July Fourth holiday approaching, Sacramento city officials are reminding residents of how to properly dispose of fireworks and charcoal briquettes.

Only safe and sane fireworks are allowed in Sacramento, and residents should follow a few safety guidelines before throwing them in the trash.

• Completely submerge fireworks in a bucket of water and let soak for at least 15 minutes or overnight for larger fireworks

• Double wrap the soaked fireworks in plastic wrap or plastic bags so they do not dry out

• Place wrapped bags in the garbage container (never in the recycling or organics container)

When throwing away charcoal briquettes, it’s advised to spread them out and let them sit out overnight to ensure they are cold before being thrown into the garbage.

Warm coals could potentially start fires in garbage containers and even inside garbage trucks.

There will be no change in waste collection services, and residents should expect a July 4 collection.