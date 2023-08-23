(FOX40.COM) — Higher housing inventory and lower demand have contributed to a slight decrease in the average cost of rent in Sacramento for the first time in 13 years, a study shows.

A real estate services group, Colliers, revealed that current rent prices in Sacramento are down 2%.

“That supply pressure combined with demand starting to slow down a bit over the last 12 to 18 months has resulted in rents declining for the first time since 2010,” said Colliers research director Bob Shanahan.

The current average price for rent in Sacramento is $1,953 for a studio apartment. The decrease follows the 10-15% increase in average rent price that happened in Sacramento during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We (Sacramento) were at a 3% vacancy rate a year ago. Now we’re at a 5.5% vacancy rate,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan said the million dollar question is “Why is there less demand?” He speculated that the bay area migration into the Sacramento market may have reversed because of major technology companies calling employees back to the office.

He also suggested that some renters have resorted to living with friends and family which freed up some rental property.

Shanahan predicted the trend of rent decreases to continue because of the need for landlords to stay competitive in the midst of nearly 6,000 new rental units currently being constructed in the Sacramento area.

The 2% decrease is equivalent to approximately $40 less in monthly rent.