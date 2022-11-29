SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A repeat sex offender plead guilty on Tuesday to possession of child pornography, according to the United States Department of Justice.

In 2018, Joshua Klomp, 48, of Sacramento was found to be in possession of two cell phones containing thousands of images and videos of child pornography during a probation visit.

Klomp was on a federal supervised release at the time for a 2006 federal conviction for child pornography in which Klomp was served 10 years in prison for the offense, according to the DOJ.

In 1995, Klomp was convicted in Butte County for committing a lewd and lascivious act with a child.

Klomp is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, along with a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 14, 2023 and will be carried out by U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd.