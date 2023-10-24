(FOX40.COM) — Maya Oselsky of Sacramento woke up to doors that are normally open, but this time they were shut closed. She got out of bed and knew that something was terribly wrong.

“The screen was on the floor. And this window was ajar,” Oselsky said. “Right here on the bed, it just seemed like there were footsteps. And at that point, when I saw it, my heart was in my throat… I knew that someone was in here.”

She opened French doors to find what she believed to be a homeless man, who she says had a face that reminded her of Charles Manson.

“Right here, he was standing..,” Oselsky said. “He was completely naked. We made eye contact, and he just reached for himself, and he just looked at me and he said, if you want to have sex with me, I’m not going to say no.”

Oselsky says she didn’t want to ask him any questions that he’d feel were antagonizing in any way.

Keys and pepper spray were at an arm’s length hanging next to her door. But she didn’t want to move toward him.

So she says she slowly backed up toward her kitchen door, grabbing her phone on the way out.

Her two bigger dogs followed her out, but the little one stayed inside barking.

“And I kept calling 911 over and over again.” Oselsky said.

But she says no one was picking up. So she contacted her cousin who works for police, and two sisters in neighboring cities – all who also called for help.

Once outside, Maya was able to reach her neighbor upstairs, who helped come to her rescue.

Together, Oselsky captured these images of the man, as they got him to leave the house.

Sacramento police once they received the call, they say they responded within four minutes.

“Due to the serious nature of the call, officers responded lights and sirens and arrived on scene at 9:13 a.m.,” the Sacramento Police Department told FOX40.com. “The suspect was located and detained by additional responding officers nearby.”

They arrested 31-year-old Banjamin Dejeu for charges including burglary, indecent exposure and narcotics.

A month later, Oselsky sense of security is shattered. She says she will be moving out of Sacramento.

“And I have so much anxiety and stress. And I can’t feel comfortable at home. I don’t feel safe,” Oselsky said.

She hopes her experience will illustrate the seriousness of homelessness and the need for change.

“There’s substance abuse, there’s mental health issues,” Oselsky said. “And put it all together. it’s the perfect storm. That especially for a woman, you just don’t feel safe. I’ve never felt like, my home was not my sanctuary…. I think it’s very unfair… I just can’t feel safe here.”