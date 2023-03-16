(KTXL) — Applications are open for Sacramento families to receive monthly stipends as part of a local guaranteed basic income program.

Eighty households will be chosen and selected participants will receive monthly payments of $500 for 12 months starting July 2023.

There are no strings attached to the payments and this is the second phase of the program. The first edition of the program began in June 2021 and offered $300 monthly payments to 100 Sacramento County households, according to the United Way California Capital Region.

The money from the payments is from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), federal legislation that was passed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to United Way’s frequently asked questions section.

In April 2021, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg recommended that $750,000 of the city’s ARPA funding be awarded to the local United Way office to expand its guaranteed income program.

Residents can apply online and the deadline to submit an application is April 14.

Who is considered to be eligible?

According to United Way, interested participants must qualify in two areas: residence and income.

Applicants must have an address within the city of Sacramento limits. To determine if you live within city limits, you can enter your full address (street name, number, Sacramento, CA, zip code) on the city’s website.

Income qualifications for applicants must earn less annually than the following limits:

•One adult: $28,205

•One adult, one child: $49,945

•One adult, two children: $65,880

•One adult, three children: $79,500

•Two adults, $43,201

•Two adults, one child: $64,273

•Two adults, two children: $79,500

•Two adults, three children: $93,120

•Household of six: $106,740

•Household of seven: $120,360

•Household of eight: $133,980

•Households of over eight: add $14,160 for each additional person