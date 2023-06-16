(KTXL) — Four Sacramento residents were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday in connection to hundreds of thousands of fentanyl being shipped across the nation, according to the United States Department of Justice.

The 17-count indictment claims that Marcus Miller, 33, Reginald Jones, 33, Felicia Jaw, 31, Jimmy Van II, 38 and Jazzmine Campbell, 30, shipped over 400,000 fentanyl pills across the United States for more than a year.

The group is facing charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, in addition to other drug and gun charges.

Investigators believe that some members of the group may have shipped more than a million fentanyl pills across state lines.

While investigating the group, law enforcement intercepted packages from Miller, Jones and other co-conspirators that contained fentanyl pills and even some that were hidden inside children’s toys.

This investigation was a joint effort by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service; Bureau of Alcohol, Tabaco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Sacramento Police Department; the Folsom Police Department; the U.S. Marshals Service and the Citrus Heights Police Department.

Each member of the group is facing a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine.