(FOX40.COM) — Many local residents are mourning the loss of a beloved Sacramento disc jockey, DJ Charlie Ramos, who died on Saturday.

“It is with much sadness, that our beloved son, brother, father, uncle, and friend, Charlie Ramos, passed on January 13 surrounded by family and loved ones,” iHeartRadio V101.1 Sacramento said in a social media post on Sunday.

DJ Charlie Ramos was a beloved DJ in the Sacramento community who died on Jan. 13, 2024. / Gino Henry (DJ Gino)

Charlie Ramos was a well-known and respected DJ who worked for over two decades at Sacramento radio stations KSFM 102.5 and iHeartRadio V101.1.

His death sparked an outpour of tributes online from many people who grew up listening to him on the radio.

DJ Charlie Ramos worked on popular radio stations in Sacramento for over two decades. / Gino Henry (DJ Gino)

“Charlie was not only a legend but a staple in most of our lives as we grew up,” said Facebook user, Annie Owen Martin. “Listening to his music and his talent whether it was to start your day or your night out was an honor. I know this is a huge loss felt by the community.”

Ramos was also known as a staple in the turntable world and someone who didn’t hesitate to give opportunities to new talent.

“‘If it wasn’t for Charlie’ is a phrase that has been ringing in my ears for the last two days,” said fellow DJ, David Alazzawi (DJ Alazzawi). “If it wasn’t for Charlie, I probably would have finished a couple of semesters at Sac State and left town. If it wasn’t for Charlie I wouldn’t have my incredible radio family.”

He added, “I have been the beneficiary of countless blessings because of Charlie, but I am most thankful for the incredible friendship and brotherhood that we shared over the last 25 years.”

Other established Sacramento DJs also attribute some of their disc jockey success to Ramos.

“(He) was always solid and one of the baddest DJs to ever do it,” said Gino Henry, also known as DJ Gino. “(He) gave me a shot and hired me at KSFM 102.5 when others didn’t believe in me.”

Henry said he had known Ramos for 25 years and worked with him at KSFM for 16 years.

One of Ramos’s famous catchphrases was “Charlie Ramos in the mix.”

Henry added that Ramos is loved and will “forever be in the mix.”