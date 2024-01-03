(FOX40.COM) — As cold overnight temperatures are forecasted for the Sacramento Valley, the City of Sacramento will be activating one of its weather-respite centers starting Wednesday.

The Outreach Engagement Center (OEC) at 3615 Auburn Blvd. will open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and remain open until 8 a.m. on January 9.

Up to 50 people can be accommodated at the OEC and walk-ups will be accepted.

There will also be storage available for personal belongings and pets will be allowed.

Free rides will be provided by the Sacramento Regional Transit when presenting the proper flyer.

“To ride for free, screenshot or print the flyer and present it to the bus operator upon boarding, or show light rail fare inspection staff upon request,” the City of Sacramento wrote in a news release.