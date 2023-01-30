(KTXL) — The city of Sacramento is opening two respite centers overnight due to the near-freezing and below-freezing overnight temperatures that are expected across the region the last days of January and the first days of February.

The Outreach and Engagement Center located at 3615 Auburn Boulevard will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. and up to 50 people can stay there, according to city officials.

The North Fifth Street Shelter, located at 700 North Fifth Street, will also be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. and up to 20 people can stay there. Pets are not allowed at the North Fifth Street Shelter.

Both locations will be open until the morning of Thursday, February 2.

The city said that officials will continue to monitor the temperatures in the region and determine if they need to keep the shelters open for a longer period of time.