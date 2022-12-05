SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento restaurant Localis was awarded a Michelin star on Monday.

Localis, located at 2031 S Street in midtown Sacramento, is owned and led by Chef Chris Barnum-Dann.

This is the restaurant’s first Michelin star and it is the second restaurant in Sacramento to be awarded a Michelin star. The Kitchen has had a star since 2019.

The Michelin Guide was created by brothers Andre and Edouard Michelin who also started the Michelin tire company in 1889. After creating their tire company they had the idea of creating a guidebook with maps, fuel station locations and tire-changing tips for motorists.

The brothers realized the influence of the listed restaurants and began sending out restaurant inspectors. In 1926 they began awarding single stars to worthy establishments.

Then in 1931, the star system was created and in 1936 the new ranking system was first published in the guide.

There are over 40,000 establishments across 24 territories and three continents that have received a ranking from the world-famous system.