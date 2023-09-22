(FOX40.COM) — The annual Brewfest at the Ballpark event is returning to Sutter Health Park later this month.

The 16th-annual Brewfest will take place at the West Sacramento ballpark on Friday, Sept. 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., the River Cats announced in a press release.

Beer lovers will have a chance to try over 40 different craft breweries including 21st Amendment, Ballast Point and Sacramento-based Track 7 and Urban Roots. Ciders such as Ace Cider and Two Rivers will also be at the event, along with hard kombuchas.

Attendees will have unlimited tastings at five ounces each and they will receive a souvenir tasting cup with their ticket.

Along with unlimited tastings, the event will include concession stands with a special barbeque menu, live music and mini golf offered by Tipsy Putt.

General admission tickets are $55 and officially went on sale Friday. Designated driver tickets are also available at $15 and those include a souvenir soft drink cup with unlimited refills.

VIP tickets are available for purchase at $85 and include admission into the ballpark one hour early and an all-you-can-eat buffet and beers provided by King Cong Brewery.