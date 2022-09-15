WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Air quality from the Mosquito Fire has caused two of the Sacramento River Cats’ road games to be moved to Sutter Health Park.

The River Cats were scheduled to play the Reno Aces in Reno on Thursday and Friday and are still planning to play there on Saturday and Sunday.

The gates at Sutter Health Park will not be open to fans, according to a press release.

It’s not the first time this week that the River Cats had adjustments to their schedule.

The River Cats’ series opener against the Aces was canceled Tuesday due to poor air quality from the Mosquito Fire. The teams were supposed to play a doubleheader Wednesday, but both of those games were also canceled due to air quality.

First pitch for Thursday’s game is scheduled for 4 p.m. while Friday’s game is slated to start at noon.

Fans can listen to the games online at the River Cats website or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Saturday’s game in Reno is scheduled for a 4:05 p.m. start and first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. on Sunday. The River Cats then play a six-game series against the Salt Lake Bees from Sept. 19 to Sept. 24.

The River Cats will close out the season at home on Sept. 26 for a three-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators.