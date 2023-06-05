(KTXL) — The body of a teenager who had gone missing in the Sacramento River Sunday evening was recovered a few hours later, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

The teen was one of three people who entered the river to retrieve a football that fell into the water around 6 p.m.

A boater was able to rescue two of the swimmers.

The fire department said that after around an hour the rescue mission became a recovery mission and the body was found around 11 p.m.

The Sacramento Fire Department is warning that the strong flow and cold temperatures of the water are making the river unsafe even for strong swimmers.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department said the body was located with the use of new sonar equipment on law enforcement boats.