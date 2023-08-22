(FOX40.COM) — In celebration of National Cinema Day on August 27, some theaters in Sacramento and surrounding areas will offer movie tickets for $4– more than half off the regular price.

The annual event was launched in 2021 by The Cinema Foundation 501(c)3 non-profit organization and uses data and collaboration to promote and expand the cinema industry, according to their website.

Its mission is to “advance the moviegoing experience, by developing future diverse workforces and moviegoing communities through research, education, and philanthropy.”

Over 3,000 movie theater locations nationwide are expected to offer movie tickets for no more than $4 to celebrate the occasion.

“We celebrate movies and the people who love them with big deals, big screens, and big thrills,” reported Cinemark Theatres in a press release.

Local participating theaters listed on the organization’s website include:

Century Arden 14 and XD: 1590 Ethan Way, Sacramento

Century 16 Greenback Lane & XD: 6233 Garfield Ave., Sacramento

Cinemark Century DOCO: 1015 4th Str., Sacramento

Cinemark Yuba City: 1410 Whyler Road, Yuba City

Regal El Dorado Hills Stadium 14 & IMAX: 2102 Vine Str., El Dorado Hills

Regal Delta Shores 14 & IMAX Address: 8136 Delta Shores Circle, Sacramento

Regal Natomas Marketplace: 3561 Truxel Road, Sacramento

UA Olympus Pointe 12: 520 N Sunrise Ave., Roseville